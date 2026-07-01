Brazil Claims U15 and U17 Titles in San Pedro Youth Football Tournament

The San Pedro Town Council’s Youth Football Tournament concluded on Friday, June 26th, at Ambergris Stadium. Team Brazil captured both the Under-15 and Under-17 championship titles after 12 weeks of competition.

Brazil defeated England 2-1 in the U15 final, while the U17 championship was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout after Brazil and Spain finished regulation and extra time tied 2-2. Brazil prevailed 5-4 on penalties to complete the double championship.

The tournament featured four teams in each age category—Brazil, Spain, England, and Mexico—and was played under a double-elimination format. U15 matches consisted of 35-minute halves, while U17 matches were played in 45-minute halves. The championship atmosphere extended beyond the football action, with music, food, and refreshments creating a festive community event.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso said the tournament provided young footballers with an opportunity to develop their skills through organized competition while strengthening the island’s youth football program.

She credited Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, and Mahogany Bay Resort for sponsoring the tournament, allowing every participant to compete free of charge.

“Because of them, none of the kids had to pay anything. All the jerseys were free,” Ayuso said. She added that the San Pedro Town Council sponsored the championship trophies and thanked both sponsors for supporting the initiative.

Ayuso also noted that many participants began playing in the council’s football academy at around nine years old before progressing into the tournament. She described the 12-week season as a rewarding experience that showcased the players’ development on and off the field.

Individual awards were presented following the championship matches. In the U15 division, Kyron Sansores was named Best Goalkeeper, Yahir Cardenas earned the Most Goals award, Nigel Hulse received the Best Midfielder award, Glen Gentle was named Best Defender, Hazael Requena was recognized as Most Improved, and Zevaughn Welch received the Most Valuable Player award.

In the U17 division, Zean Campos was named Best Goalkeeper, Anthony Jones received the Most Goals award, Osmar Ruano earned Best Midfielder, Kyle Gonzalez was named Best Defender, Jahmar Pitts received the Most Improved award, and Malick Bowden was named Most Valuable Player.

Lionel Cabral coached both championship-winning Brazil teams, while Edward Reyes coached the U15 runners-up, England, and Jorge Castillo led the U17 runners-up, Spain.

Organizers hope to continue expanding the tournament in future seasons by adding more teams and providing additional opportunities for young footballers to develop their skills through structured competition.