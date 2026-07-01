Female Football Action Continues as Pirates FC and C20FD Record Victories

The island’s women’s football tournament continued this week at Ambergris Stadium, showcasing the growing talent of local women footballers. Fans were treated to two competitive matches featuring Pirates FC against Bay City FC and C20FD against Fusion Flames.

The first match was played on Tuesday, June 24th, with Pirates FC taking on Bay City FC in a closely contested encounter. Both teams adopted an attacking approach from the opening whistle, creating several scoring opportunities but failing to break the deadlock in the first half.

Pirates eventually found the breakthrough after sustained pressure to take a 1-0 lead. Bay City responded with several attacking runs in search of an equalizer, but the Pirates’ defense held firm. Although Pirates continued to press for a second goal, they were unable to add to their tally, securing a narrow 1-0 victory at the final whistle.

The second match took place on Saturday, June 28th, between C20FD and Fusion Flames. Kickoff was just after 7:30 p.m., with C20FD controlling possession for much of the opening half. Fusion Flames struggled to establish their rhythm but remained organized defensively, frustrating several C20FD attacks.

As halftime approached, C20FD finally broke through when a well-worked attacking move ended with the ball finding the back of the net, giving them a 1-0 advantage.

C20FD continued to dictate play throughout the second half but was unable to extend its lead. Fusion Flames increased the pressure in the closing stages and came close to equalizing on several occasions, but their efforts were either blocked by the defense or missed the target. C20FD also created additional scoring chances but could not convert them, and the match ended in a 1-0 victory for C20FD.

The tournament continues this weekend with another round of matches featuring the island’s four female football clubs. Football fans are encouraged to attend and support the athletes as they continue to make history in the island’s first organized women’s football division. Entertainment, along with food and beverages, will also be available during the games.