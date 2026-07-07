Sea Bulls FC Opens NAIC Campaign with 1-0 Victory Over Yo Creek United

San Pedro’s Sea Bulls FC opened its 2026 National Amateur Inter-District Competition (NAIC) journey with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Yo Creek United FC on Sunday, July 5, earning three valuable points in its first match of the season.

Playing in Orange Walk District, Sea Bulls and Yo Creek United battled through a tightly contested match, with both sides defending well and creating limited scoring opportunities. The first half ended scoreless, and the deadlock remained intact for much of the second period.

The breakthrough came in the 75th minute when Clifton Sanker capitalized on an opportunity inside the attacking third, finding the back of the net for the game’s only goal. Sea Bulls held firm defensively for the remainder of the match to secure the 1-0 victory and return to San Pedro with a winning start to the tournament.

The Sea Bulls’ victory was one of six matches played during the opening weekend of the NAIC.

On Saturday, July 4, Tutbay FC defeated Old Forest Bluechips FC 3-2 at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village. Esmond Sanker scored twice for Tutbay, including an injury-time goal, while Calvin Thurton added the team’s second. Old Forest Bluechips responded through Marshawn Lozano and Dion Moguel but fell just short of completing a comeback.

Napoles FC also opened the competition with a convincing 3-0 victory over FC Estrellas in Belmopan. Timothy Estero scored twice before Jahson Stanford sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal.

In Orange Walk Town, Calcutta Bulls FC rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Progresso FC 3-1. After Esmer Patt gave Progresso the early advantage, Rodrigo Flores, Kimmani Rancharan and Shedrick Swaso each scored in the second half to complete the comeback.

Also on Sunday, SG Ballerz FC earned a 2-0 win over Libertad FC courtesy of goals from Breyden Olivas and Erickson Clark.

The weekend concluded with Wingz Police FC defeating Mango Creek United FC 3-1 in Belmopan. Dylon Gongora opened the scoring in the 70th minute, followed by Kevany Beaton in the 88th. Dominique Palacio briefly pulled one back for Mango Creek in the 90th minute, but Jamil Cano restored Wingz Police’s two-goal cushion with an injury-time strike.

Week 2 of the National Amateur Inter-District Competition continues this weekend as teams look to build on their opening performances.