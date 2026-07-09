Thursday, July 9, 2026
Sports

Two San Pedro Tiger Sharks Players Earn NEBL Regular Season Honors

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As the 2026 National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) season heads into its championship game, the league has recognized several standout players with individual regular-season awards. Among the honorees were two members of the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Brian White and Edward Hampton, whose performances helped lead the team to the semi-finals.
White was recognized for averaging a league-leading 13.5 rebounds per game, earning the Most Rebounds per Game award. According to NEBL statistics, he collected 130 total rebounds during the regular season, showcasing his dominance on the boards and physical presence in the paint.

Edward Hampton

Hampton was selected to the NEBL Second Team, joining Matthew Young and William Stanford of the Orange Walk Running Rebels, along with Arik Nicholas and Deshawn Brackett of the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers.
The NEBL First Team featured Kenneth Perkins Jr. of the Orange Walk Running Rebels; Nigel Jones, Ajang Aguek, and Bobby Williams of the Belize City Defenders; and Mark Gordon of the Cayo Western Ballaz. Gordon also received multiple individual honors, winning the Most Points, Most Steals per Game, and Regular Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. A second Regular Season MVP award was presented to Terrence Johnson Jr. of the Corozal Spartans.
The Most Assists per Game awards went to Deshawn Brackett of the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers and Glency Lopez of the Cayo Western Ballaz. Kenneth Perkins Jr. earned both the Most Blocks per Game and Defensive Player of the Year awards, while Bryan Hudson of the Belmopan Trojans received the Sportsmanship Award.

Brian White

Another Regular Season MVP honor was awarded to Nigel Jones of the Belize City Defenders. Orange Walk Running Rebels’ Tevaughn Dawson was named Rookie of the Year, while teammate Kiy Houston received the Sixth Man Award.
In the coaching and management categories, Tarah Sabido of the Cayo Western Ballaz was named Manager of the Year. At the same time, Brads Neal of the Belize City Defenders and Karm Juan of the Cayo Western Ballaz shared Coach of the Year honors.
The 2026 NEBL championship game is scheduled for Friday, July 10th, at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. The Belize City Defenders will face the Orange Walk Running Rebels in the title showdown, with tip-off set for 9PM.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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