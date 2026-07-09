Two San Pedro Tiger Sharks Players Earn NEBL Regular Season Honors

As the 2026 National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) season heads into its championship game, the league has recognized several standout players with individual regular-season awards. Among the honorees were two members of the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Brian White and Edward Hampton, whose performances helped lead the team to the semi-finals.

White was recognized for averaging a league-leading 13.5 rebounds per game, earning the Most Rebounds per Game award. According to NEBL statistics, he collected 130 total rebounds during the regular season, showcasing his dominance on the boards and physical presence in the paint.

Hampton was selected to the NEBL Second Team, joining Matthew Young and William Stanford of the Orange Walk Running Rebels, along with Arik Nicholas and Deshawn Brackett of the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers.

The NEBL First Team featured Kenneth Perkins Jr. of the Orange Walk Running Rebels; Nigel Jones, Ajang Aguek, and Bobby Williams of the Belize City Defenders; and Mark Gordon of the Cayo Western Ballaz. Gordon also received multiple individual honors, winning the Most Points, Most Steals per Game, and Regular Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. A second Regular Season MVP award was presented to Terrence Johnson Jr. of the Corozal Spartans.

The Most Assists per Game awards went to Deshawn Brackett of the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers and Glency Lopez of the Cayo Western Ballaz. Kenneth Perkins Jr. earned both the Most Blocks per Game and Defensive Player of the Year awards, while Bryan Hudson of the Belmopan Trojans received the Sportsmanship Award.

Another Regular Season MVP honor was awarded to Nigel Jones of the Belize City Defenders. Orange Walk Running Rebels’ Tevaughn Dawson was named Rookie of the Year, while teammate Kiy Houston received the Sixth Man Award.

In the coaching and management categories, Tarah Sabido of the Cayo Western Ballaz was named Manager of the Year. At the same time, Brads Neal of the Belize City Defenders and Karm Juan of the Cayo Western Ballaz shared Coach of the Year honors.

The 2026 NEBL championship game is scheduled for Friday, July 10th, at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. The Belize City Defenders will face the Orange Walk Running Rebels in the title showdown, with tip-off set for 9PM.