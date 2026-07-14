Female Football Tournament Heads to Championship Final

After weeks of competitive football at the Ambergris Stadium, the Female First Division Championship is set to crown its 2026 champions on Friday, July 17th. The title match will feature Pirates FC against Bay City FC following their hard-fought victories in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 12th.

The opening semi-final saw Pirates face C20FD in a closely contested match. Both teams created several scoring opportunities early in the first half, with C20FD repeatedly threatening the Pirates’ goal. However, strong defending, key saves by the goalkeeper, and the goalpost kept the match scoreless for much of the half.

Just before halftime, the Pirates broke through C20FD’s defense to score what would prove to be the game’s only goal. C20FD pushed hard for an equalizer throughout the second half but was unable to find the back of the net, while Pirates held firm to secure a 1-0 victory and a place in the championship match.

The second semi-final featured Bay City FC against Fusion Flames, with both teams battling for the remaining spot in the final. Fans were treated to another evenly matched contest, as both sides displayed strong defensive play and attacking determination. The teams remained deadlocked at 0-0 through halftime.

The match appeared destined for extra time until Bay City FC was awarded a penalty kick late in the game. The opportunity was converted, giving Bay City a 1-0 lead. The team then successfully defended its advantage through the final whistle to book its place in the championship.

Tournament organizers thanked supporters for their continued encouragement of female football on Ambergris Caye. They invite the public to attend the championship match at the Ambergris Stadium and cheer on the finalists.