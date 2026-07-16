Former San Pedro footballer Horace Avila Jr. signs with Mexican professional club Tepatitlán FC

From the San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) to the United States and now Mexico, Horace Avila Jr. has shown that Belizean footballers can compete on the international stage through dedication and hard work. The Belizean forward is beginning a new chapter in his career after signing with Tepatitlán FC, a professional club competing in Mexico’s Liga de Expansión MX (second division).

Tepatitlán FC, based in the state of Jalisco, officially announced Avila’s signing on its Facebook page on July 14th. The club introduced the Belizean as a forward, highlighting his speed, power, and natural goal-scoring instincts.

Before moving abroad, Avila Jr., who also served in the Belize Police Department, was a key player for San Pedro Pirates FC and represented Belize on several occasions with the national men’s football team. In 2024, he earned an athletic scholarship through the Football Federation of Belize and moved to the United States, where he spent two standout seasons with Bethel University in Tennessee. During his time there, he established himself as one of the top players in the program’s history.

Over two seasons, Avila finished as the team’s leading goal scorer and earned First Team All-Mid-South Conference honors. He also received recognition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) while helping Bethel capture a Mid-South Conference championship and advance to the NAIA National Championship Sweet 16. Off the field, he was named an Academic All-Conference student, maintaining an outstanding grade point average while excelling academically.

Following the announcement of his move to Mexico, the Bethel University football program congratulated Avila on signing with Tepatitlán FC, thanking him for his contributions and wishing him continued success in his professional career.

Avila has always spoken proudly about representing Belize. “Representing my country is always one of the greatest feelings,” he said in a previous interview. In addition to his collegiate success, the Belizean forward also played for Tennessee Tempo FC.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating Avila on this significant milestone and wishes him continued success as he begins his professional career in Mexico.