Kids Learn Beach Volleyball at Free Summer Camp

The San Pedro Volleyball Association is encouraging more children to take advantage of its free beach volleyball summer camp as the program enters its second week. The four-day camp, held at Boca del Rio Beach on July 14, 16, 21, and 23, is designed to introduce young people to the sport and help them develop athletic skills, teamwork, and healthy habits during the summer break.

Organizers said the camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of volleyball through short, engaging drills that make learning both fun and practical. Participants are introduced to essential skills such as serving, passing, setting, spiking, and basic game play, with exercises they can continue practicing at home or on school courts. Four volunteer coaches lead the camp, which also includes interactive group games and mentorship opportunities, allowing older participants to develop leadership skills by assisting younger players.

The initiative grew out of the association’s ongoing youth development efforts and recent local tournaments, which highlighted a growing demand for skill-building opportunities for younger players on the island. Previous beach volleyball events at Boca del Rio and one-day tournaments demonstrated strong community interest and the need for affordable, consistent training opportunities for aspiring athletes.

“Bring your children. We are not turning anyone away. Get them off the phone and into sport,” said association member Zak Sajia, who helped organize the camp. He said the program aims not only to improve volleyball skills but also to create opportunities for scholarships while strengthening community ties through sport. Sajia added that volunteers and local sponsors have played a vital role in making the camp possible and hopes parents and teachers will continue encouraging young athletes to practice after the sessions conclude.

Organizers expect the camp to boost youth participation in upcoming local leagues and school teams while helping develop talent for future tournaments on the island. If community interest remains strong, the association plans to host additional clinics and partnership programs to expand coaching opportunities and provide regular volleyball training throughout the year.