Team Belize Ready to Compete at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Belize is set to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23rd to August 2nd. Five athletes will represent the Jewel in three disciplines: athletics, cycling, and swimming. This marks Belize’s 15th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. During that time, only three athletes from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, have participated in the prestigious event.

Those athletes include Kent “Bob” Gabourel, who served as coach of Belize’s national triathlon team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Brandon Santos competed as a member of the national triathlon team and delivered an outstanding performance. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Kian Trejo represented Belize in the triathlon competition.

All three continue to be active in their respective disciplines, representing Belize in regional competitions while sharing their knowledge and experience with young athletes on Ambergris Caye. Trejo has also established a triathlon academy, where he coaches aspiring athletes and hopes to inspire the next generation of island sportsmen and women. Along with Gabourel and Santos, he looks forward to future opportunities to continue representing Belize while encouraging local youth to pursue international sporting success.

The Belize delegation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games consists of Nyasha Harris, Brooklyn Lytle, and Brandon Adolphus in athletics, Justin Williams in track cycling, and Davia Richardson in swimming.

This year’s Commonwealth Games will feature competitions in netball, 3×3 basketball, bowls, boxing, judo, weightlifting, swimming, athletics, artistic gymnastics, and track cycling. Organizers have described the event as the most inclusive in Commonwealth Games history for women and athletes with disabilities. Six sports will feature Para Sport events: para athletics, para track cycling, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, para swimming, para bowls, and para powerlifting.

To follow Team Belize’s progress and results during the Games, visit the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/BelizeOlympicandCommonwealthGamesAssociation/