Historic gold: Belize crowned Central American men’s volleyball champions

The Belize national men’s volleyball team made history on July 15th after capturing the gold medal at the Central American Men’s Final Four (AFECAVOL) tournament in San José, Costa Rica. Following a hard-fought championship match against host nation Costa Rica, the Belizean squad claimed the regional title with a 3-1 victory (25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21).

Team captain Elton Anderson credited the team’s success to months of preparation, discipline, and trust in the coaching staff’s game plan. Throughout the tournament, Team Belize competed against the region’s top teams, suffering its only loss to Panama. Anderson said the team’s morale remained high as the players built on last year’s second-place finish to capture this year’s championship.

In the title match, Belize controlled play for much of the contest. After winning the opening two sets, Costa Rica responded by taking the third to extend the match. However, Team Belize quickly regained control in the fourth set, maintained its lead, and closed out a historic victory to secure the championship.

Belize’s top scorers included Ernest Broaster with 22 points and Francis Hauze with 19. Costa Rica was led by Stanley Grant, who also scored 22 points, while Gilberth Solano added 13.

Following the historic victory, Belize head coach Alber Humes said the team had worked hard in every previous tournament but had always fallen short. “This victory is incredibly important for us and for this group of players who gave everything. The Final Four is a great tournament because every team comes well prepared, and in the end, the team that wants it the most wins the title,” Humes said.

The championship also secured Belize’s qualification for next year’s North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Men’s Pan American Cup.

Several Belizean players also earned individual honors. Francis Hauze was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and received the Best Finisher award, while Kyron Sutherland was recognized as the Best Blocker.

The team’s historic achievement drew congratulatory messages from Belizeans at home and abroad. Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño also congratulated the team, posting on X: “Congratulations to our ‘golden’ guys for clinching the win in the AFECAVOL Men’s Final Four.”

The victory marked Belize’s first-ever gold medal at the senior men’s level in Central American competition. This milestone reflected the continued growth and development of the country’s men’s volleyball program. The team’s return to Belize was met with a warm welcome from supporters. A victory parade was held in their honor, with fans, family members, and well-wishers celebrating the historic achievement and recognizing the players and coaching staff for bringing home Belize’s first Central American senior men’s volleyball championship.