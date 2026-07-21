Bay City FC defeats Pirates 1-0 to claim Female First Division League title

Bay City FC was crowned champion of the Female First Division Football Tournament after edging the San Pedro Pirates 1-0 in a hard-fought final on Friday, July 17th, at the Ambergris Stadium.

Bay City started the match on the offensive against a determined Pirates side, applying constant pressure in search of an early breakthrough. Despite a solid defensive effort from the Pirates, Bay City’s persistence paid off just before halftime when Dianira Lopez found the back of the net with a powerful strike to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates returned for the second half determined to find the equalizer, but Bay City’s disciplined defense denied every attempt. Bay City continued to control much of the possession and nearly doubled its advantage midway through the second half, but the opportunity went unfinished. The Pirates pushed forward in search of the tying goal but were unable to create the breakthrough they needed.

In the closing minutes, the Pirates made several tactical adjustments in a final effort to level the score, while Bay City looked to extend its lead. Neither side was able to add to the scoreboard, and the lone goal proved enough to secure Bay City’s championship victory.

Following the match, San Pedro Town Council Councilor Adaly Ayuso hosted the awards ceremony. She congratulated the champions and commended all participating teams for their efforts throughout the tournament. This year’s competition featured Bay City FC, the San Pedro Pirates, Fusion Flames, and C20FD.

Individual honors were also presented. Lisandra Novelo was named Best Goalkeeper, while Ada Cordova and Dianira Lopez shared the Top Goal Scorer award. Lopez also received the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award after scoring the championship-winning goal.

The San Pedro Pirates were presented with their runners-up medals and trophy before Bay City received its championship medals and first-place trophy. Players and supporters celebrated on the field following the presentation.

Tournament organizers thanked all participating teams for their commitment and sportsmanship and encouraged football fans to continue supporting the growth of women’s football on the island.