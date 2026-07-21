Sea Bulls FC Crushed by Yo Creek United FC

San Pedro Sea Bulls FC suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Orange Walk’s Yo Creek United FC during the second week of the National Amateur Inter-District Championship (NAIC) on Saturday, July 18th, at the Ambergris Stadium. With this defeat, Sea Bulls are out of the NAIC tournament.

The match kicked off at 7:30PM before a crowd of Sea Bulls and Yo Creek United supporters, with the home side hoping to bounce back with a strong performance. However, the visitors quickly established control, limiting Sea Bulls’ attacking opportunities while steadily building pressure in the final third.

Yo Creek United opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Nazim Aldana found space and fired a left-footed shot into the net. The goal gave the visitors momentum, and in the 41st minute Michael Cruz doubled the lead with another powerful left-footed finish. Sea Bulls attempted to regroup, but Yo Creek continued to dominate possession and added a third goal just two minutes later when Axel Alamilla converted with a cross-shot, sending the visitors into halftime with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Sea Bulls showed more attacking intent after the restart, but Yo Creek’s defense remained organized and difficult to break down. As the match progressed, the visitors capitalized on defensive lapses. Liam Reyes scored the fourth goal in the 78th minute before Justin Cardenas sealed the victory four minutes later, taking advantage of a defensive error to beat the goalkeeper and make it 5-0. Neither team found the net again, leaving Sea Bulls to suffer a disappointing home defeat and their elimination from the national tournament.



Elsewhere in the second week of the NAIC, Mango Creek United and Wingz Police FC played to a 1-1 draw. Tutbay FC defeated Old Forest Blue Chips FC 3-2, while Progresso FC edged Calcutta Bulls FC by the same scoreline. Estrellas FC earned a 3-1 victory over Napoles FC, and Silk Grass Ballerz also won 3-1 against Libertad FC.