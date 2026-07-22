Youth 3-on-3 Basketball Marathon tips off at Sanctuary Court

Young basketball players took to the court on Saturday, July 18, as the Zen Warriors, in partnership with the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department, hosted a Youth 3-on-3 Basketball Marathon at Sanctuary Court South. The day-long competition featured Under-13 and Under-18 divisions and aimed to encourage youth participation in organized basketball while bringing the community together through sport.

Seven teams competed in the marathon, including two in the Under-13 division and five in the Under-18 category. Games were played in a 3-on-3 format with two 12-minute halves, and each Under-18 team was guaranteed at least two matches. Teams paid a $20 registration fee, while spectators were admitted for $5, with free entry for children.

At the end of the competition, the Zen Warriors captured the Under-13 championship, while the Avengers claimed the Under-18 title. A speed-shooting contest also added to the day’s activities, with Lia Vargas Alcantara taking first place and earning half of the competition’s entry proceeds. The San Pedro Town Council awarded trophies and medals to the first- and second-place finishers in both divisions.

The marathon marked the first basketball tournament organized by the Zen Warriors, a youth sports and empowerment group that hopes to make organized basketball a more regular fixture on Ambergris Caye. The organization coordinated the tournament with support from the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department, while Sports Coordinator Coach Cabral officiated games and assisted with organizing participating teams.

The competition was hosted at Sanctuary Court South, a privately owned facility made available for the day by Will Mitchell of RE/MAX at Mahogany Bay. Volunteers and organizers coordinated registration, scheduling, officiating, and awards throughout the tournament. “Events like this give young players a platform to develop skills and build team experience,” a Zen Warriors representative said.

Event organizer Tara Darrall said the response exceeded expectations for the group’s inaugural tournament. “We were very happy with the turnout, especially since this was our first tournament and it took place during the summer. We hope to attract even more teams for our next tournament in a couple of months, including teams from Caye Caulker and the mainland. Our goal is to build community support and make organized basketball a regular part of sports in San Pedro. Through these events, Zen Warriors empowers young people by giving them opportunities to volunteer and work at tournaments to earn funds for off-island competitions while developing valuable life skills.”

Encouraged by the turnout, the group plans to host another tournament in the coming months and is exploring different competition formats to accommodate more teams from Ambergris Caye and beyond.