Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Sports

Ada Cordova highlights youth development at C20 Football Development Family Gala

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The C20 Football Development (C20FD) hosted its inaugural Family Gala and Mini Fashion Show on Thursday, July 23rd, at the Alaia Belize conference room. The event brought together young athletes, their families, and supporters for an evening celebrating the program’s growth and commitment to youth development through sports.
The event featured a mini fashion show, with children enrolled in the program taking to the runway before receiving their official C20FD jerseys. Organizers said the presentation recognized the participants’ dedication while reinforcing the program’s focus on inclusion, teamwork, and building confidence both on and off the football field. The gala also introduced parents and supporters to C20FD’s long-term vision for youth development on Ambergris Caye.

C20FD was founded by Ada Cordova, who explained that the initiative was inspired by her own childhood experiences in football and the limited opportunities available to girls at the time. She said sports scholarships enabled her to complete both high school and university, motivating her to create a program where education and athletics go hand in hand.
Cordova said C20FD currently offers private football training, free training for female athletes, and will resume free football classes for Holy Cross students when the new school year begins. She noted that while the initiative initially focused on empowering young female footballers, it has since expanded to provide opportunities for children throughout the community.

Addressing attendees during the gala, Cordova thanked parents, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters for helping the program grow. She described the Family Gala as the largest event C20FD has organized to date and said its success reflects the dedication of everyone involved. She emphasized that the evening celebrated the children and their achievements while highlighting the importance of continued community support.

Looking ahead, C20 Football Development plans to expand its training programs, strengthen partnerships with local schools, and increase its community outreach initiatives. Cordova also shared plans to grow the annual Family Gala into an even larger community festival in the years ahead. A former Lady Jaguars national team player and the first woman to serve as head coach of a Premier League of Belize club, Cordova has dedicated much of her career to creating opportunities for young footballers, particularly girls. Through C20 Football Development, she hopes to continue inspiring the next generation of athletes while using football as a tool to promote education, leadership, and positive community engagement across Ambergris Caye.

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