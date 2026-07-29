One Shot One Kill to represent San Pedro at National 8-Ball Championship

The San Pedro finals of the Belikin Stout National 8-Ball Tournament concluded on July 26th at Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill, where One Shot One Kill defeated the San Pedro Sharks 5-0 to claim the local championship. The victory secured One Shot One Kill’s place in the national championship, scheduled for Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd, at the Andres Campus Civic Center in Corozal, with play beginning each day at 9AM.

The local finals are part of the nationwide Belikin Stout tournament structure, which sends qualifying teams from each municipality to compete in the national championship. This year’s tournament will feature representatives from Corozal, Orange Walk, Belize City, San Pedro, Belmopan, Cayo, Stann Creek, and Toledo. The competition will see the top district teams face off over two days to determine the 2026 national champions.

Organizers said the district tournament series concluded across Belize over the weekend, with teams battling for the opportunity to represent their districts at the national event. In San Pedro’s final, One Shot One Kill delivered a dominant performance, winning five consecutive games to defeat the Sharks without conceding a single point. The team representing San Pedro in Corozal includes Team Manager Gonzalo Lara and players Alex Garden, Ecort Montero, Mariano Portillo, Gio Marin, Jose Perez, Luis Valdez, and Amir Pena.

One Shot One Kill heads into the national championship with experience and determination. The team finished as runners-up in the 2024 national championship, which was hosted in San Pedro, and has since continued preparing to capture the national title. Their commanding victory over the Sharks highlighted both the team’s consistency and strong teamwork.

One of the members of One Shot One Kill said the victory was the result of disciplined preparation and unity. “We worked hard all season and stayed calm under pressure,” he said. “Our team executed the plan, and now we go to Corozal to bring the title home to San Pedro.”

The national championship is expected to feature strong competition from the country’s top district champions. One Shot One Kill will represent San Pedro with hopes of improving on their runner-up finish and capturing the 2026 Belikin Stout National 8-Ball Championship.