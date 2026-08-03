First Battle of the Masters race held in San Pedro

The island welcomed August with the first-ever race designed specifically for runners aged 30 to 39 and 40 and older. Held on Saturday, August 1st, at the southern end of the San Pedrito Highway in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the event, dubbed the Battle of the Masters, brought together veteran runners and supporters of the sport for an early morning competition.

The race began at 5:30AM and was organized by island athlete Kian Trejo and his team at Kiki Athletics. Participants competed in a one-mile race along the San Pedrito Highway. The inaugural event attracted six runners: Merlin Sansores, Ernestina Alvarez, Sara Bladen, Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel, Brandon Santos, and Romario Mai.

As the sun began to rise, the competition got underway. In the women’s division, Merlin Sansores crossed the finish line first with a time of 6:59. Ernestina Alvarez finished second in 9:02, while Sara Bladen placed third with a time of 9:52.

In the men’s division, Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel claimed first place, completing the course in 5:47. Brandon Santos finished second with a time of 6:30, followed by Romario Mai, who placed third in 6:42.

Following the race, participants received certificates, while the top finishers were presented with prizes and additional recognition. Trejo congratulated the runners and thanked them for supporting the inaugural event. “It was our first time trying something different,” he said. “We want to continue organizing these types of events to keep as many islanders involved in the sport as possible.” Trejo also thanked everyone who has supported Kiki Athletics and its initiatives.

The next Battle of the Masters is expected to take place within the next two months. Trejo encouraged more runners to participate and said dates and registration details will be announced on the Kiki Athletics Facebook page.