Legends Over 35 Cup heats up with Old Boys leading the standings

The island’s football tournament for veteran players is back, and after three weeks of action, Old Boys sit atop the standings. E & L FC are in second place, followed by the Caye Caulker Seasoned Strikers.

The latest matches, played on July 31st at the Ambergris Stadium, saw Old Boys face United FC. The ball started rolling at 7PM, with Old Boys opening the scoring in the opening minutes. United FC responded with an equalizer and created several chances to take the lead.

After halftime, Old Boys regained control of the match. They broke through United FC’s defense to score their second goal. United FC responded with an aggressive attack but could not find another equalizer. Instead, Old Boys capitalized on another opportunity, adding a third goal to seal the match. Near the end of regulation, Old Boys nearly scored a fourth goal, but the ball struck the goalpost. At the final whistle, Old Boys claimed a 3-1 victory.

The second match of the evening featured the Caye Caulker Seasoned Strikers against San Mateo FC. It was another action-packed contest, but neither team found the back of the net in the first half. After the break, both sides continued searching for the opening goal, but strong defending and timely blocks kept the score level.

As the goalless match entered its closing minutes, San Mateo FC finally broke the deadlock. A forward found space through the Caye Caulker defense before unleashing a long-range shot from the left side of the pitch that found the back of the net. The lone goal proved enough, as San Mateo FC secured a 1-0 victory.

The tournament continues this Friday, August 7th, with E & L FC taking on United FC, followed by Caye Caulker Seasoned Strikers versus Old Boys. Both matches begin at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium.