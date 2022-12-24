Ministry of Economic Development and the Second Road Safety Project Encourage Safe Driving during the Christmas Holiday

Season’s greetings from the Ministry of Economic Development and the Second Road Safety Project Executing Unit!

The Christmas season is a time of commemoration and remembrance. We use this time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and spend quality time with family and friends. Let us take a moment to reflect on the activities and events that impacted our lives over the past year and be thankful for the many blessings and good fortunes we received.

As we celebrate, let us not forget to pray for continued blessings on our nation and people.

Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the Ministry of Economic Development, reminds us that celebration for many involves the consumption of alcohol and, unfortunately, consuming alcohol and driving has been the cause of many road traffic incidents during the past Christmas holidays. He reminds us to learn from our mistakes and those of others. Drivers are urged to be more responsible this year and ensure that our celebrations end with only joyous memories. Let’s not drink and drive! Let’s not speed! Let’s celebrate responsibly!

Do have a very, merry Christmas and stay safe!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS