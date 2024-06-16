Sunday, June 16, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Repeat visitor concerned over traffic

Dear Editor,
As a repeat visitor to your beautiful Island, would like to convey our sincere appreciation for the hospitality of the residents who continually welcome us to your home. We try to do our part by respecting your admirable efforts to keep your oceans and shorelines as healthy as you can. It must seem like a difficult undertaking at times. We keep up with current issues through your newspaper, and as such would like to offer a short comment on a recent article about traffic in the downtown areas.
The complication of the semi-trucks in a constant parade must be so hard on the locals, and businesses as well as the well-being of the community. It was shocking to return and experience this, as we like to spend time downtown visiting the shops and restaurants. It is hard to imagine the challenges of a working solution, but we are glad to see your paper publicizing the issue of the trucks and saturation of the golf cart traffic.
Please view these comments as simply from an appreciative visitor from the US, who sees firsthand the awful side effects of traffic problems in our hometown.
We love Belize, the people and the culture and will continue to visit as long as you will have us.
Best Regards,
Lane Healy

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

