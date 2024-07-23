Launch of the E-Bus Service and Charging Depot of the E-Mobility Pilot Project

Towards Low Carbon Transport: Piloting e-mobility within Belize’s Public Transportation System

Belize City, Belize, July 19, 2024 – July 19, 2024 marks a significant milestone for the residents of Belize City as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance (MPUELE), the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Transport through the Department of Transport (DoT), and the Belize City Council (BCC) with funding support from the European Union (EU), launched the e-bus service and charging depot of the E-Mobility Pilot Project.

Located at the corner of Dean and Regent Streets in Belize City, the charging depot is equipped with two 220-volt chargers capable of charging the two e-buses ensuring efficient and reliable service. The bus service is expected to commence on Monday, July 22, 2024, offering citizens a clean and sustainable option for public transportation within the city.

“E-Mobility – Our citizens deserve this,” said His Worship Mayor Bernard Wagner. “Our community deserves this, and most importantly, our planet needs this. Today’s launch is as bold as it is electric!”

Aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and UNDP’s Belize Office’s Country Programme, UNDP’s Resident Representative, Mr. Kishan Khoday, highlighted the importance of partnerships and innovation in achieving a greener and more inclusive future while addressing climate change.

“Notably, today also illustrates the spirit of collaboration and innovation that can be accomplished when departments of government, development partners, the private sector, and civil society unite towards achieving the national NDC climate plan,” said Mr. Khoday.

The EU’s Head of Cooperation, Mr. Aniceto Rodriguez-Ruiz, also expressed the importance of international cooperation in tackling global environmental challenges.

“We are proud to be the first friend and partner of Belize to financially invest in such a modern, smart, green and clean transport option.”

During the inauguration, guests had the opportunity to tour the depot and experience firsthand the intra-city route on the electric buses. Guests witnessed the benefits of e-mobility and the potential it has to transform the city’s transportation system.

The wrapping design of the two intra-city buses was also unveiled showcasing its brand identity aimed at raising awareness and fostering connection between the e-bus service and the environmental benefits.

“The effect of climate change has forced governments across the world to refocus their energies,” commented Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance. “The Government of Belize with this ambitious E-mobility Pilot Project (toward low carbon emissions) underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprints, enhancing air quality, promoting renewable energy, and fostering a cleaner and greener future for all our citizens. This project is part of the smart energy solutions and energy policies that the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and Electronic Governance is promoting in the country.”

Achieved through the Electric Mobility Pilot Project, Belize is advancing towards sustainable urban transportation, reducing emissions, and providing cleaner air for the country.

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, stated, “In alignment with the United Nations Charter, this marks the initial step in decarbonizing Belize’s public transport sector. Our goal is to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) climate target by reducing 117 ktCO2e annually from the transportation sector.”