SPTC to implement new regulation to restrict large trucks and containers in downtown next year

The ongoing traffic congestion in San Pedro Town is expected to significantly decrease by April 2025, when large trucks (such as dump and sand trucks) and container vehicles will no longer be allowed in the downtown area. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) made this announcement regarding traffic management on the island on Tuesday, October 22nd. They clarified that trucks transporting fill material must avoid downtown—from the southern gas station to the Boca del Rio Bridge—and instead transport their cargo via designated barge routes.

Although the barge routes were not disclosed, SPTC stated that the public notice serves as a six-month warning for companies and individuals operating these large trucks. This move is a historic resolution addressing what the current administration considers decades of inadequate traffic management. “Safety is our top priority, and we are attentive to the public’s concerns regarding the flow of large trucks in the downtown area,” the SPTC emphasized.

Trucks that already possess a permit from the Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee to pass through the town core must acquire a special permit from SPTC. Some requirements for this permit include justifying the need to cross downtown instead of using the barge routes. If granted, these special permit holders must comply with strict regulations, respect peak traffic restrictions, and ensure proper escort by traffic wardens.

As for container trucks, the SPTC has announced that they will be prohibited entirely from the downtown area. All cargo must be offloaded at the barge station located south of the island. For deliveries, trailers not exceeding 20 feet in length are recommended, or other smaller delivery vehicles may be used. Though this may result in additional delivery costs, the town council is currently focused on addressing the escalating traffic congestion, which has become dangerous for residents, students, and tourists alike.

The issue of large trailers and dump trucks stems from the rapidly growing construction industry in San Pedro. Despite the SPTC establishing specific schedules for these trucks to pass through downtown, the issue remains a daily concern for residents and visitors. On July 23rd, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez first announced these restrictions, citing their detrimental impact on street infrastructure and tourism. He explained that via the Ministry of Transport, the Cabinet discussed the process leading to this policy. According to the Mayor, truck owners have been notified about the process before implementing the new policy next year.

Efforts to reach some truck owners for comments were unsuccessful. The new regulation aims to protect infrastructure, ensure residents’ safety, and enhance the island’s tourism appeal. While many residents welcomed the announcement, some wished the new policy could be implemented sooner. Others raised concerns about the upcoming tourism season, noting that the presence of large trucks in town is unattractive. Mayor Nuñez acknowledged that this has been a complicated issue. Still, he emphasized the need for cooperation and reassured the public that his team is listening to their recommendations for improving life on the island.