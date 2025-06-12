Ministry of Transport Visits the Cayes to Discuss Traffic

During private meetings held in Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Dr. Louis Zabaneh, and his Chief Executive Officer, Chester Williams, engaged with local traffic control committees to better understand their challenges and explore potential solutions to traffic issues in the area. Members of the traffic control committees from Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye expressed their concerns and informed the Minister about various transportation problems affecting both island communities.

In Caye Caulker, one of the main concerns raised was the regulation of the number of vehicles on the island. Committee members also highlighted issues of accountability and transparency, stating they have been requesting a report on importation fees collected over the past six years. Another topic discussed was the taxi moratorium. Some committee members told The San Pedro Sun that the Minister and CEO indicated that, at their discretion, new taxi permits could be granted if necessary.

During his visit to San Pedro, Minister Zabaneh was informed of the significant traffic congestion caused by the increasing number of vehicles, particularly golf cart rentals and taxi services that have not downsized their fleets. This has led to severe congestion in downtown San Pedro, especially during peak hours, with limited parking and safety concerns for pedestrians.

Previously, traffic around Central Park was alleviated when the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi terminal relocated south of town. However, Minister Zabaneh was informed that congestion had simply shifted to the new terminal, where aggressive competition between taxi operators and golf cart rentals for customers persists. Similar issues have been reported at the Tropic Air and Maya Island Air terminals, fueling ongoing disputes between taxi drivers and golf cart rental companies.

To reduce tensions, taxi operators have been granted designated parking areas at the local airport and water taxi terminals. Golf cart rentals, on the other hand, are required to operate from their business premises and only pick up pre-booked guests at transportation hubs. According to the Ambergris Caye Traffic Committee, the illegal practice of golf cart rental personnel soliciting customers at ports of entry has been a major issue, as their licenses permit them to operate solely from their office locations.

Another issue discussed was the movement of large trucks through downtown San Pedro. The San Pedro Town Council has temporarily restricted truck traffic in the area. Trucking companies must now barge their vehicles and cargo from designated loading zones located north and south of town. Some trucking company owners, however, have challenged this regulation as unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional, since it has yet to be legislated. The Ministry of Transport plans to present the regulation to Cabinet for final approval and formal legislation.

Efforts to reach Minister Zabaneh for further comment were unsuccessful. However, in an official statement, he noted that his ministry will develop and present recommendations to address the concerns raised. “The input received from the Caye Caulker and San Pedro Traffic Committees is invaluable as we work towards implementing improvements that will alleviate congestion and enhance the overall transportation experience for everyone,” Zabaneh said. He added that the recommendations will focus on practical, impactful solutions to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and promote sustainable transportation practices on the Cayes.