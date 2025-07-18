Road Safety a Concern in San Pedro Amid Rising Accidents

Concerns over traffic safety in San Pedro Town have intensified amid a growing disregard for traffic regulations by both residents and tourists, leading to an increase in accidents and congestion across the island. The San Pedro Traffic Department, responsible for enforcing Belize’s Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Laws, has reported a surge in incidents involving reckless driving, speeding, and noncompliance with traffic rules this year.

A significant number of these accidents involve golf carts, the island’s primary mode of transportation. These incidents have been linked to underage driving, driving under the influence, and speeding violations. The problem is further compounded by large trucks and container vehicles that frequently violate restrictions imposed since April, which ban them from entering downtown San Pedro during peak hours and weekends to alleviate congestion. However, enforcement remains inconsistent, with many trucks continuing to disobey these rules.

In an exclusive interview, a traffic officer from the San Pedro Town Council Traffic Department outlined ongoing efforts to tackle these challenges. “The department is collaborating with golf cart rental companies to educate renters on safe operations and traffic laws, while cracking down on the illegal practice of allowing underage visitors to drive. Patrols have been intensified, with traffic wardens stationed at key island entry points and more frequent checkpoints established, especially on weekends when traffic to places like Secret Beach increases.” While tickets are being issued for traffic offenses, some visitors—depending on the severity of the offense—may receive only warnings.

The Ministry of Transport recently engaged with local traffic committees in San Pedro and nearby Caye Caulker to discuss traffic issues and formulate practical recommendations aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing safety, and promoting sustainable transportation on the islands. Minister Honourable Dr. Louis Zabaneh emphasized the importance of these consultations in developing impactful solutions to ease congestion and improve the overall transportation experience.

Meanwhile, the San Pedro Town Council has implemented measures to regulate parking, supervise traffic during events, and install clearer signage throughout the town. Despite these efforts, authorities continue to urge residents and visitors alike to exercise greater responsibility on the roads to safeguard lives and reduce accidents on the island’s busy streets.

As San Pedro’s popularity as a tourist destination grows, strict adherence to traffic laws remains essential to protect both locals and visitors. Officials call for community cooperation to address these persistent traffic challenges and ensure safer streets for all.