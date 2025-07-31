Golf Cart Collisions Spike in San Pedro; Officials Urge Responsible Driving

San Pedro is witnessing a troubling increase in golf cart-related accidents, prompting renewed calls from authorities and local businesses for greater public awareness and responsible use of these widely used vehicles. While often perceived as leisurely or recreational, golf carts are the island’s primary mode of transportation for both residents and visitors. With narrow roads and limited parking spaces, these vehicles are essential to island life, but their misuse has led to growing safety concerns.

Traffic wardens in San Pedro report that many of the recent incidents involve underage or inexperienced drivers. “Anyone under the age of 18 should not be operating a golf cart,” a traffic officer emphasized. “Even if a visitor has a valid driver’s license from their home country, they must still meet the legal driving age in Belize.”

If minors are found operating a golf cart, the consequences can be significant. “Normally, when we check and find kids (without a valid driver’s license) who are driving, they are then taken to the police station. The parents are then fined by the police, normally at least $500,” the officer added.

Golf carts on the island are subject to Belize’s traffic laws. San Pedro follows right-hand driving, like the U.S. and Canada. Speed limits are enforced at 15 mph within town limits and 10 mph near schools and residential zones. Overloading carts, such as placing more than four adults in a four-seater, or six in a six-seater, is discouraged and can lead to accidents. Pedestrians have the right of way, and drivers are expected to use hand signals and headlights when appropriate.

Several local golf cart rental companies have responded by tightening their rental procedures. One business owner noted, “We make sure every renter understands the rules. First, we show them how to lock the cart with the steering lock. We go over the gear shifter—left is forward, up is neutral, and right is reverse—and we emphasize that all traffic laws must be followed.”

Golf carts in San Pedro range from gasoline-powered to electric. Regardless of the type, rental companies are expected to conduct safety checks and provide vehicles in good working condition, with full gas tanks and insurance coverage.

The San Pedro Town Council also continues to enforce permit regulations for all golf carts, part of a broader effort to manage congestion and improve public safety. Fines for operating a golf cart without a valid permit can reach up to $2,500, and vehicles may be impounded.

Authorities are urging all golf cart users, residents and tourists alike, to treat these vehicles with the seriousness they deserve. With the spike in accidents serving as a wake-up call, the message is clear: “Golf carts are not toys. They are motor vehicles, and they require the same level of responsibility and respect as any other on the road.”