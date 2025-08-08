No Updates on Proposed Parking Meter Project for Barrier Reef Drive

Since March 2023, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has been working on a project to install parking meters along Barrier Reef Drive to ease traffic congestion in the downtown area. In 2025, aside from installing a few meters on a section of the busy street, the project has yet to be officially launched. An update on the project’s status, including how much public funding has been invested so far, has yet to be disclosed.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez stated that an update would be provided soon. However, he previously indicated no fixed timeline for when the parking meters will become operational, as the units still require modifications. Some meters have already been removed to begin upgrades that will enable users to pay with coins and electronically via debit and credit cards. The most recent reports suggest paid parking will be enforced from 6AM to 6PM, with rates starting at BZ$1.50 for 30 minutes or BZ$3 per hour.

Some business owners along Barrier Reef Drive support the initiative, saying it could ensure that their customers always have access to parking. They noted that tourists in particular often struggle to find available spaces.

The plan to implement paid parking along parts of Barrier Reef Drive also responds to ongoing complaints from local motorists, who say parking is challenging during peak hours. Several have pointed out that some vehicle owners and businesses, especially golf cart rentals, abuse the limited parking by leaving vehicles in place for extended periods.

In the meantime, the SPTC has encouraged commuters working in town to use the free parking lot along Angel Coral Street, opposite the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena.