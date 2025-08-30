Saturday, August 30, 2025
Drivers Reminded of Safety Rules as Schools Reopen in San Pedro

As the new school year begins in San Pedro, the Traffic Department is reminding drivers and residents to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure student safety and maintain the smooth flow of vehicles in town. The reopening of schools brings heavier pedestrian activity and congestion during peak hours to the town core, typically from 7AM to 8:30AM, 11AM to 1:30PM, and 2:30PM to 4PM, when students arrive and leave school premises.
Traffic management is critical in San Pedro, where narrow streets and the wide use of golf carts create added challenges. The San Pedro Town Council’s Traffic Department, working alongside police, is actively enforcing the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Laws, particularly around schools and busy intersections. Authorities are stressing the importance of obeying speed limits, avoiding parking in prohibited areas such as red curbs, using proper hand signals, and refraining from drinking and driving.
Safety guidelines also emphasize the importance of vigilance around pedestrians, especially children, and advise drivers to maintain a safe distance from slower vehicles, such as golf carts. With many streets lacking sidewalks, pedestrians are urged to remain alert near moving traffic. To ease congestion, the Town Council has recently restricted large trucks from entering downtown and banned solicitation by golf cart rental companies at ports of entry.
Drivers are urged to remain patient and cautious during school peak hours, follow all traffic signs, and prioritize pedestrian safety. The collaboration of the community, schools, and traffic authorities is intended to create a safer environment for students and residents as the academic year begins.
By observing these measures, San Pedro can reduce accidents and ensure that the transition into the school season is marked by greater safety and minimal disruptions to daily life.

