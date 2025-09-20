San Pedro Launches Mini-Bus Pilot Project to Ease Congestion and Improve Transit

Public transportation is increasingly recognized as a critical need in San Pedro Town amid growing concerns about traffic congestion and limited mobility options. The community faces mounting challenges with overburdened roads and rising demand for affordable and efficient transport for both residents and visitors. At present, San Pedro relies heavily on taxis and golf cart rentals, which dominate the island’s landscape but contribute to congestion and high transportation costs.

A public transportation system has now been approved, introducing six min-buses that will cover key routes from north to south of the island, including a connection from the bridge to Secret Beach. According to an official at the San Pedro Traffic Department involved in the project, the proposal was first submitted in mid-2024 but took time to gain approval. “It’s something really needed on the island, and negotiations ensured the pricing would be affordable, especially for the students and the locals,” the official said. The pilot program will run for six months starting in October, with careful planning around route restrictions due to narrow roads and town limitations.

San Pedro’s transportation challenges have also gained government attention. The Ministry of Transport visited the island in July and acknowledged the growing congestion and conflicts between taxi and golf cart operators. Minister Zabaneh noted that practical solutions are needed, emphasizing “improvements that will alleviate congestion and enhance the overall transportation experience for everyone.”

Not everyone welcomes the change. The taxi association on the island has voiced opposition. One of its leaders explained, “We understand what the Town Council is trying to do, but it’s unfair. We have been having issues with the golf cart companies at the ports of entry. They said something would have been done, but it has gotten worse. Now they are bringing in these buses, they are trying to put the taxis out of business.”

The pilot project aims to address specific mobility needs with affordable options, a necessity as San Pedro continues to grow. With an expanding population, increasing tourism, narrow roadways, and limited parking, the need for a structured public transport system has become pressing. The initiative seeks to reduce congestion, improve equity in mobility, and support sustainable growth.

The trial period and community involvement mark an essential step toward modern transport solutions, similar to efforts seen in Placencia. As one official put it, “If it does not work, we’re gonna start over again and find something that does.”