Child Injured Following Collision with SPTC Vehicle

A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized with a broken foot after being hit by a truck driven by a San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) employee on September 16th in the San Mateo area. The Town Council has since acknowledged the incident and provided financial assistance to the family.

According to police, the child was struck around 7AM. A taxi driver reportedly transported him to a medical facility for treatment. Police say the matter remains under investigation, and no detentions have been reported.

Documents show that the SPTC initially assisted the family by covering part of the medical expenses. An agreement signed with the boy’s father, Marcelino Hun, stated that the Council would provide BZ$1,500 towards medical costs and one week’s wage compensation. The agreement also indicated that the SPTC would not be held liable and that both parties had reached a “mutual understanding” for immediate assistance. It further noted that the family would not seek additional claims, liabilities, or demands arising from the incident. The Mayor and the SPTC have not offered further comment.

While some observers argue that the agreement protected the Council’s interests, others contend that the administration should continue assisting the family until the child has fully recovered. They point out that a broken foot requires time to heal, with additional costs for medication and follow-up care. Attempts to reach the family for comment were unsuccessful.

In the meantime, legal observers have advised the family to confirm the vehicle’s insurance coverage and consider filing a no-fault claim. Under Belize’s third-party motor vehicle insurance policy, coverage includes liability for injury, death, or property damage, as well as related legal costs. The policy may also extend to passengers’ liability, medical expenses, and funeral benefits.