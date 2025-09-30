Traffic Routes Adjusted During Peak School Hours

The San Pedro Town Council has introduced new traffic measures around the San Pedro Roman Catholic School to improve safety and reduce congestion during peak school hours. From Monday to Friday, traffic adjustments are in effect between 7:30 and 8:30AM and again from 11:30AM to 1PM, the busiest periods for student drop-off and pickup.

Northbound traffic heading toward Front Street is directed to use the alley between Sunbreeze and the school, which eases congestion in front of the school and enhances pedestrian safety. The stretch of road between the school gate and Front Street is closed during these times. Large vehicles are required to use the back street to avoid obstructing smaller vehicles and to minimize the risk of posing a hazard to children crossing the road.

Southbound traffic remains open on all routes, but motorists are encouraged to use the San Pedrito back streets to minimize delays and spread traffic more evenly across the area. Traffic wardens are stationed on site during peak hours to guide drivers, enforce compliance, and maintain orderly flow.

The Town Council thanks the public for its cooperation and reminds drivers that safety is a shared responsibility. Daily checkpoints are being conducted to enforce the rules, address long-standing traffic issues, and promote responsible driving. Authorities emphasize the importance of patience, courtesy, and adherence to regulations to ensure safe and accessible school zones on La Isla Bonita.