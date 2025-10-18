Motorists Reminded to Follow Boca del Rio Bridge Rules for Safety

Traffic regulations at the Boca del Rio Bridge in San Pedro Town have been reinforced to improve road safety for motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and golf cart users. Traffic wardens have been stationed at the bridge daily, enforcing rules that prohibit overtaking, U-turns, and parking. Additional police checkpoints aim to ensure orderly traffic flow and pedestrian protection along this vital route.

These safety measures follow frequent congestion and near-accidents caused by risky driving behavior. Vehicles have been observed overtaking on the narrow bridge, while some drivers illegally park along the south side, blocking pedestrian crossings and creating hazards for cyclists and golf carts. Northbound traffic into the Sagebrush Church area has also been restricted to southbound entries only, preventing dangerous left turns into oncoming traffic.

The bridge, a heavily used passageway, accommodates cars, golf carts, and cyclists, many of whom navigate the downward slope at high speed. These factors put pedestrians at risk, particularly when right-of-way rules are ignored. Traffic wardens stationed at the checkpoint explained, “Our main priority is the safety of everyone, drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. We remind all motorists to respect the pedestrian crossings and park only where allowed. Golf carts do not have strong brakes, and cyclists can come down fast, so no overtaking and no U-turns are critical rules. These regulations reduce accidents and improve traffic flow.”

Maintaining compliance with these regulations is expected to reduce traffic incidents at the bridge significantly. Enforcement will continue with regular checks to ensure compliance, helping to create a safer environment as travel increases during the peak tourist season. Officials encourage all residents and visitors to remain vigilant and adhere to posted restrictions for the safety of everyone.