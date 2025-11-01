Transport Department to Enforce Stricter Motorcycle Regulations

On October 24, 2025, the Government of Belize announced a comprehensive plan to address the rising number of motorcycle accidents nationwide. The Cabinet has approved a series of legislative reforms and investments by the Ministry of Transport to improve road safety nationwide. The new measures are set to take effect in November and will focus on upgrading Belize’s transport infrastructure and strengthening road regulations.

The sharp increase in motorcycle crashes over the past few years prompted this urgent response. One key measure is making training and certification mandatory for all motorcycle users applying for a Class D driver’s licence. This requirement targets one of the leading causes of accidents, untrained or uncertified riders. The reforms will also introduce stricter regulations on the use of breathalyzers to reduce impaired driving and new visibility rules limiting the use of dark-tinted vehicle windows, enhancing safety for all road users.

Before these reforms, Belize had recorded a worrying rise in motorcycle-related injuries and fatalities. Limited resources and fragmented enforcement often hindered efforts to improve road safety. In response, the Government has allocated BZ$2 million to modernize bus terminals in Belize City and Belmopan, improving both safety and comfort for commuters. Additionally, 35 transport officers have begun intensive enforcement training with the Belize Police Department, an unprecedented initiative designed to strengthen compliance and improve law enforcement on the nation’s roads.

Minister of Transport Carla Castillo said the new measures reflect the Government’s firm commitment to saving lives and modernizing the national transport system. “Training, enforcement, and infrastructure improvements will work together to make our roads safer for everyone,” she stated. Traffic Safety Expert Dr. Samuel Henriquez welcomed the reforms, noting, “Mandatory rider certification is crucial. It addresses the root cause, lack of proper training—and if implemented well, it will reduce accidents significantly.”

Traffic officers in San Pedro echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the issue extends beyond motorcycles. “We have multiple traffic problems, not just with motorcycles but with golf carts and rental companies,” one officer shared. “In some cases, people drive carts without licences, and in others, underage visitors are behind the wheel.”

The new laws and enforcement measures are expected to reduce motorcycle accidents and improve overall road safety. However, sustained progress will depend on continued government support, public cooperation, and practical implementation to ensure that Belize’s roads become safer for riders, pedestrians, and drivers alike.