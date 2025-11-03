New Motorcycles Boost San Pedro Transport Department’s Patrol Capabilities

On Thursday, October 31st, the San Pedro Transport Department received 15 brand-new motorcycles, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing traffic safety and mobility on the island. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) announced that the new units will improve the efficiency of traffic wardens, enabling quicker responses and expanded patrols as San Pedro continues to grow. The acquisition was made possible through a partnership with the business community, which pledged donations toward strengthening the department’s fleet.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez explained that while the department previously operated with roughly a dozen motorcycles, several had become unusable due to deterioration. He noted that the Council was prepared to fund new replacements, but local businesses stepped up to support the effort. “This shows that there is a partnership between the Town Council and the business community,” Nuñez said. “They can see the work that we are doing and the work that needs to be done.” The Mayor extended gratitude to those contributors, many of whom chose to remain anonymous.

The upgraded fleet is expected to bolster patrol presence across the island, improve checkpoint operations, and enable faster response times to incidents. “It is very essential for us to have these new motorcycles,” Nuñez stated. “It means better mobility, quicker response to any situation, and more resources for checkpoint operations.” He added that with enhanced mobility, residents can expect improved support and greater road safety.

Mayor Nuñez also emphasized that the SPTC follows standard procedures when acquiring vehicles. The Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee, a separate body from the SPTC, issues permits for the motorcycles, and insurance and licensing are processed as required.

The new fleet is valued at approximately BZ$20,000. Alongside the equipment upgrade, the SPTC is also investing in staff development. Three traffic wardens are currently training at the Belize Police Academy in Belmopan, through a program facilitated by the Ministry of Transport and the Belize Police Department. Upon completion, they will receive certification, arrest authority, and enhanced training to assist the public better. The program will continue with a rotating group every three weeks. “It will be constant training that we will be doing for our staff,” Mayor Nuñez shared. “We want to build their capacity, make them more knowledgeable of the laws, and better prepared to handle different situations.”

SPTC announced that the addition of 15 new motorcycles marks a significant step toward enhancing traffic safety and efficiency on the island. They extended their appreciation to the business community for their generous support, noting that the donations play a crucial role in enhancing services for residents and visitors alike.