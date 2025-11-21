Mandatory $300 Motorcycle Course to Roll Out in 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, all motorcycle license holders in Belize will be required to complete a two-week compulsory training course costing up to $300. The course will be offered at ITVETs and other certified institutions nationwide as part of a government initiative to strengthen road safety for motorcyclists and other road users.

The decision was announced in November 2025 by Transport Minister Dr. Louis Zabaneh, who explained that the training will equip riders with essential skills, including safe manoeuvring, proper braking techniques, balance, and full compliance with traffic laws. The government had initially considered a six-week training program but ultimately shortened it to two weeks after reviewing training durations and associated costs in other countries. The initiative includes a two-year implementation period for current motorcycle license holders, while new applicants must complete the course before receiving a license.

This measure comes amid increasing concerns about motorcycle-related accidents throughout Belize and forms part of a broader modernization effort within the transport sector. Minister Zabaneh also highlighted additional safety reforms, including stricter regulations for motorcycle dealerships, requirements for certified helmets to be sold with every motorcycle purchase, and increased fines for violations committed by motorcyclists.

“There’s gonna be a requirement that all motorcycle license holders must do a two-week course to become certified to ride a motorcycle… this will be effective January first,” Zabaneh stated.

In speaking with officials at the San Pedro Town Council Traffic Department, they noted that because final plans are still being completed, there remains some uncertainty about whether the regulation will apply to San Pedro. Once the national framework is finalized, the Town Council will inform the public through its official social media platforms.

The upcoming program establishes a new standard for professional training and oversight of motorcycle users in Belize. Authorities expect the initiative will help reduce motorcycle-related road accidents and promote safer riding behaviors nationwide.