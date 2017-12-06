Brahma Blue Resort re-opens in style

After going through some rigorous renovations for the past four months, Brahma Blue Resort is now open and ready to offer its services and amenities to guests. The grand opening took place on Saturday, December 2nd, with invited guests treated to a tour of the property, viewing the different rooms and enjoying complimentary cocktails and appetizers at the over the water restaurant. Among the invited guests were Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Councillors of the San Pedro Town Council and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr.

Brahma Blue is located on the west coast of Ambergris Caye, a mere five-minute boat ride from San Pedro Town. The only way to reach there is by boat, a service which the newly opened Resort will be providing to its patrons and guests. The Resort’s team has been arduously working for these past months to be able to offer its customers first-class amenities. According to Corrina McNeill, one of the managers at the resort, they will offer customers an ideal place with all the essentials and the sense of total privacy. “We will have a fully stocked pool bar apart from the over the water restaurant with amazing food. Within a year from now we are looking forward to counting with a world-renowned destination spa onsite,” said McNeill. “Other services that will be available are wireless internet, satellite TV, yoga retreats, customized packages, full concierge, and to make the evenings even more fun, we will host movie nights on the beach.” According to McNeill, the property will also be open to the island residents who may wish to visit the resort for lunch or dinner. There will be scheduled complimentary boat service back and forth between Brahma Blue and San Pedro’s west coast on the lagoon side.

During the grand tour of the property, guests were first shown the beautiful pool, decked with lounge chairs, and a manicured pool bar. They then proceeded to view some of the 14 condominium units, including the two gorgeous penthouses Brahma Blue has to offer. The units count with spacious accommodations for up to five persons, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living area, bathrooms and balconies with stunning vistas from both sides (east and west) of the hotel.

At the top floor of the four-story building, the two spacious penthouses sit side by side. They count with a master bedroom, complimented with a panoramic view of Ambergris Caye to the east and the opportunity to capture the most amazing sunsets on its west balcony equipped with an outdoor Jacuzzi, sink and day bed. The units are also on sale offering future owners the possibility of generating income through a rental program the resort will be offering. Sales agents from Coldwell Banker were available onsite to answer any questions potential purchasing parties had.

At the end of the tour, the group returned to the restaurant where everyone was thanked for attending. Immediately after, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place and Brahma Blue was officially declared open for business. For the rest of the evening, invited guests enjoyed complimentary appetizers, drinks, and live music.

Brahma Blue was a long-time dream started in 2006 by Canadian developers Ruby and Sunny Bedi. The resort first opened in 2008 based on the concept of holistic, spiritual healing, making it into a sanctuary of warm ambiance. Just a year later, the resort closed and was mothballed for several years. Now under new ownership by another Canadian group, it is expected that the resort will be the ultimate vacation destination with the best top-notch hospitality services on Ambergris Caye.

Brahma Blue’s website is still under construction, however, in the meantime, interested persons wanting to find out about bookings and make reservations can visit https://www.rentbyowner.com/property/brahma-blue/BC-2734423. For parties interested in owning a unit please contact Gabriel Zetina or Henry Thomas from Coldwell Banker at [email protected]

