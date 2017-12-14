Tropic Air to launch Tropic Miles Program

Tropic Air will be launching its first Frequent Flyer Program (Tropic Miles) on January 1, 2018. The reward program enables customers to earn valuable miles from all future travels with Tropic Air. Miles can be earned on every flight based on the monetary value of each ticket, and can then be redeemed for free travel.

The program’s primary target market is local Belizean travelers; residents and business people. However, it will be available to vacation travelers as well, especially repeat visitors.

Tropic Miles is a free program and is for individual travelers only, as membership is limited to one account. When applying, a member must provide his or her legal name matching his or her government-issued photo identification, address, phone number, valid email address, gender, and date of birth. Account specific information will be sent via email to the primary email address in the Tropic Miles account. Members’ accounts will remain active as long as the member has a qualifying activity at least once every 12 months. “The feedback from our test customers on this new program has been fantastic. The availability of a frequent flyer program for those that travel within Belize has been the number one request by our customers” said CEO of Tropic Air Steven Schulte. President of Tropic Air John E. Grief also shared a couple words. “We are always looking for more ways to engage our customers and make their journey’s with us more rewarding,” said Grief, “Tropic Miles Program highlights our commitment to constantly grow the benefits to flying with us.”

A member who flies 10,000 miles or flies 100 segments per the calendar year will qualify for Gold status. Once the Gold status is earned, the member can begin enjoying the benefits immediately. The member will maintain Gold status for the remainder of the year in which the status was earned and for the entire calendar year immediately following. To continue receiving Gold benefits, the Member must re-qualify each calendar year. Once a member qualifies for Gold status, he/she is entitled to the premium mile accumulation program. This means that Tropic Air will automatically award additional miles for each segment flown while the member maintains Gold status.

According to Tropic Air, this program is a way of giving back to the community that employs their service. Miles can be earned from individual purchases made via credit and cash, through Tropic Airs website, central reservations or at the ticket counter. For more information on Tropic Miles, you can visit them on http://miles.tropicair.com or email them at [email protected]

