What’s New – Crocs Sunset Sports Bar

On November 9th, the latest addition to the Tres Cocos Area held its ‘soft’ opening. Crocs Sunset Sports Bar, owned by Ivan Luna, actually ended up being the most happening spot that day, and has remained buzzing ever since. The official opening party, which will unveil the special-events bar located at the top floor, is being scheduled for the year’s end.

With a sports bar atmosphere, complete with a variety of TVs spread throughout the space, Crocs is the place to catch the latest games. Featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, and located ideally on the lagoon side, it’s a great place to catch some of the most amazing sunsets that La Isla Bonita has to offer.

Drinks are cold and refreshing –the tamarind-pineapple margarita seems to be a clear favorite. The kitchen also provides tasty bar food to go along with your beverage of choice.

Crocs also has sports on demand so no fear of missing out on that special game! Crocs Sunset Sports Bar is located north of the bridge, just to the left of the North Ambergris Caye Police Substation. They are open seven days a week, starting from 11PM till close.

