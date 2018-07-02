Tropic Air adds flights between Belize City Int’l & Placencia

Press Release – June 28, 2018 – Tropic Air – On June 28th, Tropic Air announced a substantial increase in flights for visitors to, and residents of, Placencia. The increase is effective November 15th, 2018 and represents the company’s confidence in the growth of tourism to Placencia, Maya Beach, Seine Bight and the surrounding communities.

“Our commitment to the residents and tourism community of Placencia is to increase service in response to demand. We are now doing so,” said John Greif III, President of Tropic Air. “Placencia is an integral part of the network for Tropic Air, and as Belize’s leading airline, we feel that it is important to expand and show our confidence in a growing domestic marketplace.”

The new flights are now bookable via the web at www.tropicair.com, via e-mail at

[email protected], by phone at +501 226-2626, via Whatsapp at +501 622-5857, by

WebChat, at any of our stations, or by visiting any of our authorized sales agents.

About Tropic Air

With nearly 40 years of service, Tropic Air flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 15 aircraft

to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over

350 team members and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system

wide this year.

Tropic Air recently successfully completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit for the third

time, after joining the program in 2015. In September, Tropic was also admitted as a member of

the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), after meeting its professional standards

requirements.

