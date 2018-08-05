Team El Pescador takes second place in Xcalak’s annual Fly Fishing Tournament

Ambergris Caye was well represented by team El Pescador from El Pescador Lodge and Villas at the second annual fly-fishing tournament held in the Mexican community of Xcalak from July 27th to the 29th. With a total of 1,625 points, the island team manned by Luis ‘Junior’ and Cesar Acosta, brought home second place among the ten teams competing this year.

The teams participating in this year’s Silver Scales Xcalak Fly Fishing Tournament hailed from Belize, Venezuela, Argentina, United States of America and Mexico. The competition saw a total of 18 anglers, and from the first day, the three top teams, Tarpon Club, El Pescador and La Pescadora dominated the competition. But during the last two days, the competition grew tougher, and with a total of 2,005 points, Tarpon Club took home first place at the end of the tournament. El Pescador took second, followed by La Pescadora, who accumulated a total of 1,600 points.

The Belizean team won some trophies, a fly rod, Costa del Mar sunshades, and a bonefish tarpon trust long sleeve fishing shirt among other items. Acosta, however, told The San Pedro Sun “The best trophy was the respect for our love and passion for fishing.” Acosta added that during the tournament they guide from Xcalak by the name of Jose Efrain Gomez Perez was also a part of their achievement. Acosta said that they would continue working hard as they plan to participate in other fishing tournaments, so they can represent El Pescador and Belize.

The first place winning team took home a motorbike and fishing gear. The Municipal President of Othon P. Blanco, Maria Luisa Alcerreca Manzanero was on hand to congratulate the teams and hand over the prizes. She spoke about the beauty of the region and encouraged the importance of continuing working for sports tourism.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating El Pescador for their outstanding performance at Xcalak’s Fly Fishing Tournament.

