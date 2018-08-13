Aeromexico announces new flight to Belize

Belize City, Monday, 13th August, 2018: Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, today announced the start of a seasonal twice a week nonstop flight to Belize starting on November 17th to April 28th making it the first major Mexican commercial airline to offer such service to the country of Belize.

Aeromexico’s flight 67 will be on Saturdays and Sundays. It will depart Mexico at 8:30 am and

will arrive at the Phillip S. W. Goldson International Airport at 10:30 am. It will depart Belize at 12:00 and arrive in Mexico at 2:25 pm.

“Mexico is a fast growing market for Belize and therefore we welcome Aeromexico’s new flight

as it will highly facilitate the movement of people between both neighboring countries. Belize is a

country of countless attributes. Its cultural and natural wealth is virtually unmatched. Its indigenous lineage and multiple ethnic groups, excellent cuisine and friendly people, and the many

historical attractions, festivals and natural wonders all makes Belize a perfect Destination, which Mexicans will surely enjoy,” said Mrs. Karen Bevans, BTB’s Director of Tourism.

Mrs. Bevans added that “the BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism

programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good

destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations.”

Announcing the new flight, Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer, Anko van der Werff said “At

Aeromexico, we are very happy to celebrate this new route that has also become the airline’s 50th

international destination, which will help us expand our global connectivity network. This

achievement is another sign that we are working to offer better products to our customers,

removing barriers between countries, regions, and people.”

Aeromexico first served New York City in 1957 as its first outside of Mexico destination and

since than it has become Mexico’s global airline set on a course to offer travellers enhanced

options to connect them with the world.

Aeromexico has served the Central American market for more than 11 years and operates more

than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 49

international destination from Mexico City. Its fleet of more than 130 aircraft includes Boeing

787 and 737 jet airliners.

For further details on the new route please visit www.aeromexico.com

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS