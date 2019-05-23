Tropic Air welcomes another new Cessna 208B Grand Caravan Ex

Tropic Air announced today that it has taken delivery of another new Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft for its fleet. The aircraft (V3-HIM) arrived at the Philip Goldson International Airport at 3:30pm on Wednesday after a ferry flight from Cessna headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, and comes fully equipped with a G1000 glass cockpit, weather radar and air-conditioning.

“This aircraft represents yet another $5 million vote of confidence in the continued growth of tourism in Belize,” said John Greif III, President of Tropic Air. “The Caravan allows us to serve domestic and regional destinations, and is the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. We love its performance and passengers love it for the air-conditioning and comfort.”

“This aircraft is the latest example of our commitment to reinvest our earnings in our employees, our terminals and new aircraft to provide the best possible service to our customers,” commented Steve Schulte, CEO of Tropic Air.

With the addition of this new aircraft, Tropic’s permanent fleet will number 18.

About Tropic Air

With nearly 40 years of service, Tropic Air currently flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 18 aircraft to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over 360 team members and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system wide this year. It has two additional aircraft on order.

Tropic Air is a member of the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), and recently successfully completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit for the third time, after joining the program in 2015. Tropic also won the Traveler’s Choice Award in the Speciality and Leisure Category in Latin America in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS