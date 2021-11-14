More Cruise Lines Resume Port Calls to Belize  

Press Release – Belize Tourism Board – Thursday, 11 November 2021: Belize continues to be a favourite destination for cruise visitors. This is evident with the resumption of port calls to Belize this month by various cruise lines including the GTS Constellation, Celebrity Reflection, and MS Viking Star, who called to Belize on November 9 and 10, respectively.

GTS Constellation departed from Tampa, Florida, and arrived in Belize on November 9, 2021, with 1,574 passengers on board while Celebrity Reflection departed from Everglades, Florida arriving in Belize on November 10, 2021, with 1,074 passengers. Both cruise ships are operated by Celebrity Cruises, which is the fifth cruise line to call on Belize since the reopening of the cruise sector.

Also on November 10, 2021, Viking Cruises made their first return call with MS Viking Star departing from Fort Lauderdale, FL arriving in Belize with 697 passengers on board. Crystal Cruises is scheduled to make their first return call to Belize with Crystal Serenity on November 23. 2021.

Belize reopened its cruise sector in June with strict health and safety protocols which encourages that all cruise passengers must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test result upon embarkation at the home port in order to be allowed entry to Belize.

Cruise tourism is a crucial component of Belize’s tourism recovery efforts, and the ability to provide a safe and secure experience for the passengers, crew and the destination is paramount. For this reason, the terminal facilities at our cruise ports have been upgraded with the most modern sanitizing stations and safety protocols. These protocols are also observed during all tours and at the tour sites. The Belize Tourism Board and all its partners remain committed to the full recovery of the cruise industry to pre-COVID numbers and look forward to welcoming an increasing number of visitors to our shores in the months ahead.

