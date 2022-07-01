Air Canada resumes Nonstop Service to Belize from Toronto

The Belize Tourism Board is proud to announce that Air Canada will resume flights to Belize from Toronto, Canada, starting 4th December 2022. The airline will offer nonstop seasonal service from Toronto on Sundays, then twice weekly in March 2023, using an Airbus A220-300.

Flights are currently open for reservations. The initial Sunday nonstop service is scheduled to depart Toronto at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Belize City at 1:15 p.m. The flight will depart Belize City at 2:15 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at 7:35 p.m.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline and the largest provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market and in the international market to and from Canada. Through Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty program, customers can earn rewards and benefits for their travel including earning points with popular retail partners online such as Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, etc., and redeem for merchandise, gift cards, and more.

Air Canada first started flying to Belize from Toronto in late 2017 and with the closure of the PGIA due to the pandemic, flights had ceased. The BTB, therefore, welcomes the resumption of flights by Air Canada as it will make it easier for travelers to experience the unique offerings and attractions that can only be enjoyed in a top tourist destination like Belize. The non-stop service also complements BTB’s effort to strengthen Belize’s presence in international markets.

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country’s unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

