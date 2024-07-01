Joseph Pate Honored as BTB’s Frontline Hero for Exceptional Bartending Skills and Community Contributions

Belize City, Belize, June 27, 2024: The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) proudly announces Joseph Pate as the latest recipient of its esteemed Frontline Hero award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to both the bartending industry, tourism, and the community.

Joseph, affectionately known as JoeDaBartender, has been a stalwart in the bartending scene for over a decade, honing his craft with dedication and passion. His journey commenced at Coco Beach Resort, where he gained the foundational principles of bartending – speed, efficiency, and consistency.

However, it was at Mahogany Bay Resort, a Hilton Hotel, where Joseph’s skills truly blossomed. Here, he delved into the art of mixology and earned his first International Certification, marking a significant milestone in his career. From then on, Joseph’s trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable.

A testament to his expertise and commitment, Joseph has competed nationally four times, securing victory twice and clinching third place twice. Notably, he emerged triumphant in the only national speed competition held. His international acclaim reached its pinnacle with a remarkable third-place finish at the Pan American Cocktail Championship in Venezuela in 2022, proudly representing Belize on the global stage.

Beyond his accolades in bartending, Joseph remains deeply rooted in his community and dedicated to giving back. As the owner of Alibi Cocktails and Bites in La Isla Bonita, he has instituted a commendable initiative, offering $5.00 meals for children from low-income families, exemplifying his commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility.

Looking to the future, Joseph harbors ambitions of establishing a bartending school, aiming to nurture the next generation of talented bartenders and perpetuate his legacy of excellence. His passion for hospitality, coupled with his desire to forge meaningful connections and create lasting memories, underscores his ethos as a bartender.

“I am just a humble guy, whose journey started in Corozal and ended up in San Pedro,” Joseph remarks. “Hospitality is a passion that makes bartending so easy. I love what I do – meeting people, making them happy, and spreading knowledge about our beautiful country, all while crafting superb cocktails and fostering friendships. I love to see happy faces after people leave my bar, with satisfaction guaranteed,” he shares.

Joseph Pate was nominated for the award by the Belize Bartenders Association. In celebrating Joseph Pate as a Frontline Hero, the BTB acknowledges his invaluable contributions to Belize’s tourism industry and his dedication to serving others with excellence and compassion. As part of his prize, he receives a $1,500 cash award courtesy of the BTB and a night stay for two courtesy of Black Orchid Resort.