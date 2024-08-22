Caye Caulker BTIA opens new Tourism Information Center

The Caye Caulker Belize Tourism Industry Association (CCBTIA) inaugurated its new Tourist Information Center (TIC) in Caye Caulker Village on August 2, 2024. The event was attended by a diverse group of guests, including BTIA members, management, and representatives from the Belize Tourism Board. The main highlight was a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official commencement of TIC’s operations in Caye Caulker.

This significant initiative was spearheaded by the Caye Caulker Chapter of the BTIA and made possible through the collaborative efforts with the Conservation of Civil Society Organization (CSO), and Friends of Swallow Caye. This is a historic milestone for Caye Caulker residents and visitors, as the center is the first of its kind. The TIC will offer invaluable resources to gain insights into BTIA and its memberships, as well as providing guidance and advice for navigating the island.

Situated on Avenida Hicaco, the information center’s operational hours are from Mondays to Saturdays, running from 8AM to 12PM and then from 1PM to 5PM. The center aims to extend its services to walk-in visitors, offering tourism-related information and services provided by BTIA members.

In attendance at the event were Caye Caulker BTIA’s esteemed board of directors, including Celina Jimenez, Lidy Pineda, Maria Vega (immediate past chairperson), Akheil Badillo (Secretary), Buddy Magana Jr (current chairperson), Dianira Enriquez (Vice-chairperson), and Stacy Badillo (treasurer). Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to explore the fully air-conditioned confines of TIC, which provides comprehensive information about the island and boundless tourism opportunities.

The Caye Caulker Belize Tourism Industry Association is part of the national BTIA, Belize’s largest private sector tourism organization. It markets and promotes its membership, which includes hotels, tour operators, restaurants, tour guides, and related businesses countrywide. The Caye Caulker chapter works tirelessly to promote sustainable tourism and ensure an authentic Caye Caulker experience.

Those interested in visiting the Tourist Information Center (TIC) in Caye Caulker, can check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cayecaulkerbtia/ or get in touch via Tel: 501-673-38-69 or by sending an email to [email protected].

Photos courtesy of Caye Caulker BTIA