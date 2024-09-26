Major upgrades planned for Belize’s Philip Goldson International Airport

Ranked as one of the worst airports in Central America in a travel magazine article, the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), north of Belize City, is set for major upgrades within the next two years. These upgrades, expected to significantly improve the airport’s facilities and services, may remove the PGIA from such ratings.

Islands.com posted an article on Sunday, September 22nd, stating that while Belize is a ‘slice of paradise,’ the PGIA experience leaves much to be desired. Based on a 2015 survey, the write-up landed the PGIA in fourth place on a ‘Sleeping in Airports’ list of the worst airports in the Caribbean and Central America. The article noted that survey respondents griped about the airports being filthy, with cramped spaces and long delays. This raised eyebrows in Belize’s tourism sector and prompted airport authorities to dispute such criticism.

The Chairman of Aero Dispatch Services at PGIA, Kal Habet, said the article’s headline is misleading and that criticism cannot be isolated only to Belize. “I wish they had titled it differently,” he told the media. “To highlight the items mentioned in the article, I would say I have experienced those things in other parts of the world. In first world countries, so that’s not unique to Belize.”

Habet explained that the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic halted the planned upgrades. “We saw an extreme amount of growth between 2015 through 2019. All those improvements were already on the way, and then we had a complete shutdown,” Habet said. He said it took some time to recover, but now they are ready to invest in the airport.

Chairman Habet reassured that the Philip Goldson International Airport is investing over BZ$250 million into its expansion, with safety a top priority. This includes the apron expansion to accommodate more aircraft, which is expected to generate additional revenue as more flights arrive. The other upgrades, such as the terminal building expansion and the new taxiway, are all designed to enhance passenger comfort and safety, ensuring a secure and pleasant travel experience.

These extensive renovations are projected to be completed within the next two years. They are anticipated to enhance the PGIA’s facilities and boost air traffic flow into Belize, potentially leading to new airlines and routes.