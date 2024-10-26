San Pedro recognized as the leading fishing destination in Belize for 2024; 12th-best fishing town globally

Belize is quickly becoming one of the premier fishing destinations in Central America, especially for saltwater anglers looking for diverse fishing experiences. A recent study by Fish Booker, a well-known global platform for booking fishing trips, highlights Belize’s growing appeal in this area. The study analyzed 266 fishing locations outside the United States, using five key criteria based on data from over 40,000 fishing excursions conducted in the past year.

Notably, San Pedro ranked twelfth worldwide, solidifying its status as Belize’s top fishing spot for the year. It scored twenty-seven out of a possible sixty points, excelling particularly in the Number of Bookings category. Other significant fishing towns in Belize include Belize City and Placencia, which scored twenty-three points, followed closely by Caye Caulker with twenty-one points and Hopkins with sixteen points.

The Fish Booker’s rankings are based on the following criteria: the availability of fishing charters, average review scores, average recommended scores, the number of guides awarded the Anglers Choice Award (which recognizes outstanding guides), and overall booking numbers. To qualify for the rankings, each location needs a minimum of ten bookings within the past 365 days. As the largest platform connecting anglers with fishing guides, Fish Booker features over 47,000 fishing trips across more than 2,200 destinations globally. Since its launch in 2013, Fish Booker has simplified the process of booking fishing excursions.

One local angler shared valuable perspectives on the fishing culture in San Pedro. He stated, “As an experienced fisherman, it’s crucial to highlight the seriousness with which the residents of San Pedro approach their fishing endeavors. La Isla Bonita is home to Shark Ray Alley, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Bacalar Chico, and the Belize Barrier Reef, which means one thing. “Fishing in San Pedro Belize is indeed magical.” Local fishermen also stated that as tourists explore the second-largest barrier reef in the world, collaborating with local fishing experts can help them secure remarkable catches. “I believe this has played a vital role in San Pedro’s recognition as a leading fishing destination with the highest bookings. This acknowledgment energizes the community, encouraging residents to enhance their services and promote all San Pedro offers. This passion instills hope among islanders and Belizeans alike, affirming their belief that Belize will continue to shine as a premier destination for fishing enthusiasts worldwide,” said an island fisherman.

According to a report from the Inter-American Development Bank, Belize’s fishing industry has significantly contributed to the country’s economic growth through employment creation, food security, income generation, and foreign exchange earnings. The sector, encompassing fisheries and aquaculture, accounted for an average of 12% of total exports from 2015 to 2021.