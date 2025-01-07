San Pedro Belize Express moves to new terminal on Coconut Drive

On Monday, January 6th, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed facility on Coconut Drive, marking a significant milestone in its operations. Since shortly after Hurricane Earl in August 2016, the water taxi service has been based at the municipal dock in front of Central Park, establishing itself as a key transportation hub for travel to and from San Pedro.

The terminal’s inauguration was marked with a fireworks show and a short celebration the evening before the official opening for operations. Marketing Manager Shameka Pennill said, “It took a year and a half to build the new facility. It’s a huge compound; it’s very spacious. We have separate areas for the cargo department and the luggage department. It’s designed to accommodate larger vessels and includes amenities for passenger convenience, such as extended docking facilities, parking areas, and unloading zones. Customers can move more freely.”

Pennill further stated, “We do expect that it’s going to be a little while for customers to make it over. But we are providing transportation, at least just to make sure that customers know that we’re over here. So we will be transporting customers until they get used to the idea of us being here; we know that it’s not in the center again.” The company plans to maintain its regular schedule of trips to and from the island and is also considering renovations to its Caye Caulker terminal.

This relocation aligns with ongoing efforts to improve the downtown area while ensuring that water taxi services remain accessible and efficient for residents and tourists. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) expects this development to reduce traffic congestion and promote a more family-friendly atmosphere in locations like Central Park and Barrier Reef Drive.