Aruna officially opens as San Pedro’s newest eco-resort

On Friday, April 11th, Ambergris Caye’s newest resort officially opened its doors. Located 1.3 miles west of San Pedro Town, Aruna Resort is an eco-luxury development that aims to diversify the accommodation options available on the island. The opening events included a brief welcome ceremony, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a guest mixer at the on-site over-the-water restaurant, Akasha.

On the day of the event, invited guests were provided with complimentary boat transfers from the Belize Sea Shuttle dock in downtown San Pedro to the resort, just five minutes across the lagoon. Guests were welcomed with eucalyptus cold towels and refreshing cucumber water or rum punch. The official program began at 3PM, with Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar welcoming everyone to the day’s celebration.

Following the singing of the Belize National Anthem and a short prayer by Pastor Alex, the co-owner of Aruna Resort, Malek Smith, delivered the opening remarks. “Together, we celebrate not only the opening of a resort but the beginning of something truly extraordinary. Aruna Resort is more than just a destination; it is a sanctuary inspired by the harmony of nature, formed by the community and the desire to create an unforgettable experience for visitors. From the moment you arrive, you’ll discover that Aruna embodies its name: ‘arrived in sun, fresh start and a promise of brighter days.’ It would be remiss to not acknowledge the community here in San Pedro and Belize, who without this day would not be possible,” said Smith.

Representing the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) was Councilor Marina Kay, who applauded the developers for contributing to the island’s tourism products. “For those of us who call this vibrant island home, we know too well of the importance of tourism. It fuels our businesses, supports our families, and showcases the beauty of our Belizean paradise to the world. Aruna Resort and Villas has emerged as a significant contributor, a true partner in fostering growth and opportunity within San Pedro,” said Councilor Kay. She concluded by stating that Aruna is not merely a place to stay; it serves as a vital engine for the community, attracting visitors who contribute to the economy, create job opportunities, and support sustainable development. “Let us acknowledge the positive impact that have made and will continue to make to our community of San Pedro.”

Belize Hotel Association President Reynaldo Malik echoed Councilor Kay’s sentiments, stating, “Every time we open a new hotel in Belize, it is another addition to our inventory that we offer when we market Belize as a destination. This is quality inventory that has been added. As a Belizean, born and bred, I am always very thankful that people look at our country and see it as an opportune place to invest. We wish you [Aruna] every success.”

Also present at the opening ceremony was the national president of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Efren Perez. “This is a stunning new addition to the vibrant tourism landscape in San Pedro and our beloved Belize. This is the beginning of a new chapter that reflects innovation, resilience, and the continual growth of our tourism industry. Aruna Resort represents more than breaking order; it embodies the commitment to sustainable luxury, authentic Belizean hospitality, and the promise of unforgettable experiences for travellers from around the world,” said Perez. He congratulated the developer for investing in a project that raises service and design standards while embracing the natural beauty and cultural richness that defines Belize as a destination.

“This result stands as a symbol of what is possible when vision, community, and entrepreneurship come together. For the developers, management, and staff of Aruna, I thank you for believing in Belize. Your investment here speaks volumes about your trust in our people, in our economy and the unilateral potential of our tourism sector.”

Aruna, co-owner Justin Ferguson, concluded the formalities, thanking everyone in attendance and those who contributed to making the day a success.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked the resort’s official opening, guests enjoyed cocktails and appetizers while socializing. Live Garifuna drumming and dancing provided entertainment as everyone mingled and savored the refreshments.

To learn more about Aruna Resort, visit their website at arunaresort.com. The San Pedro Sun congratulates them on a successful opening.