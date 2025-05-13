BTB Hosts Key Tourism Events Highlighting Growth and Innovation

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) successfully hosted three events on Thursday, May 8th, and Friday, May 9th, at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City, drawing hundreds of participants from across the tourism and business sectors. The Building on Our Momentum (B.O.O.M.) Forum, the Belize Airlift Development Conference, and the 9th Annual Digital Marketing Summit highlighted the country’s strategic direction for sustainable tourism, enhanced air connectivity, and cutting-edge digital engagement.

On May 8th, the BTB opened with the B.O.O.M. Forum, a key platform for collaboration among tourism stakeholders. Dr. Vincent Palacio, Chairman of the BTB’s Board of Directors, set a positive tone in his opening remarks, urging participants to engage in future-focused discussions that would contribute to the sector’s long-term success.

Industry leaders and experts, including keynote speaker Seth Borko, Head of Research at Skift, delivered forward-looking presentations on global tourism trends. BTB’s international marketing partners, Development Counsellors International, The Zimmerman Agency, GlobActive, and TM Americas, offered insights into evolving strategies and highlighted new campaigns for 2025–2026, such as the Grab Life Coach, No Barriers 2.0, and the redesigned Travel Belize website.

In the afternoon, the Belize Airlift Development Conference brought together regional and international airline representatives to address air connectivity and strategic growth. Presentations were led by Altura Aviation, followed by updates from airlines including Air Transat, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Copa Airlines, American Airlines, Cayman Airways, and Tropic Air. Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in positioning Belize as a top, accessible destination in the region.

On May 9th, the momentum continued with the 9th Digital Marketing Summit, which attracted over 300 attendees. The summit delivered actionable insights into digital strategy, content creation, data analytics, and social media trends. It featured engaging workshops and discussions led by international speakers from companies such as Yampi, LeapPoint (an Adobe partner), Bacardi, Vetrano Digital Agency, and others.

In his opening remarks, Director Tillett highlighted the role of creatives and entrepreneurs in shaping Belize’s future through innovative digital storytelling. The summit concluded with remarks from BTB’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Michelle Bowers-Flowers, who reinforced the transformative role of digital marketing across industries in Belize.

All three events collectively drew more than 500 participants, including tourism professionals, business leaders, creatives, and government officials. The BTB expressed its gratitude to the event sponsors, including Bowen and Bowen, DigiBusiness, MADISCO, COURTS, Travellers Liquors Ltd., the Belize Recycling and Waste Management Association, Wine Smith’s Fine Wine Ltd., and the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations.

The events showcased Belize’s commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and international collaboration as it continues strengthening its presence in the global tourism landscape.