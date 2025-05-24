What’s New: A Culinary Journey at Akasha Restaurant

Located on the western coast of Ambergris Caye, Akasha Restaurant at Aruna Resort and Villas offers a unique dining experience characterized by bold flavors, local ingredients, and creative presentation. Chef Carlos Serrano, who brings over twenty years of industry experience to the table, is behind Akasha’s cuisine.

Just a short boat ride from the town center, Akash offers a unique dining experience for island visitors. Chef Serrano’s dedication to sustainability, local sourcing, and respect for Belize’s natural environment shine through in every dish. He expertly blends traditional Central American and Caribbean flavors with modern cooking techniques, creating an authentic and innovative dining experience.

Upon arrival, you are at once greeted by the friendly staff, offering you the choice between an outdoor al fresco setting or a comfortable air-conditioned dining area. A great dinner deserves a well-crafted cocktail, and thanks to Akasha’s talented bartender, Nelson, you can enjoy excellent drinks. The Caribbean Mule was a tropical twist on the classic, featuring a blend of vodka, lemon juice, pineapple, and cinnamon syrup, topped off with ginger beer. Also recommended is the Smoked Old Fashioned, which added a dramatic flair with its presentation and delivered a deeply satisfying combination of smokiness and smooth bourbon. Nelson’s expertise and charm behind the bar makes any drink experience as enjoyable as the food. The highlight of any dinner is undoubtedly the food, and there is no better way to begin than with a pair of standout appetizers that set the tone for the meal to come. The Yellow Jack Agua Chile is a vibrant and refreshing start, featuring delicately fresh yellow jack, perfectly complemented by creamy avocado chunks, roasted corn, crunchy shoestring tortilla chips, fresh cucumber, and thinly sliced radish. Each bite balanced with acidity and crunch, making it the perfect opening dish for a warm tropical evening.

Another spectacular appetizer was a duo of empanadas showcasing creativity and Chef Serrano’s cultural background. The Roasted Chicken and Octopus Curry Empanadas are served with smoked chimichurri sauce and pickled celery ranch. A spin on an Argentine empanada, the shell was crisp and golden, encasing tender, well-seasoned chicken.

The octopus empanada featured tender octopus that blended harmoniously with the gentle heat of the curry. Try their house-smoked habanero sauce to spice things up a bit, which adds a bold kick without overpowering the dish.

The main courses present a culinary journey through Belizean flavors, enhanced by modern techniques. The Tamal de Pesca y Mole Verde was nothing short of spectacular. It featured the catch of the day, expertly cooked over binchotan charcoal and wrapped in banana leaves, honoring Belize’s rich cooking traditions. The mole verde was rich and herbaceous, complementing the flaky fish and the col with depth and complexity. This dish was paired with a Belizean classic of smoky coconut rice, beans, and pickled red onions.

The Poc Chuc, Akasha’s elevated take on a classic Yucatec Maya dish, was equally impressive. The pork belly, cured in citrus and spices and then smoked to perfection, was tender, flavorful, and rich, practically melting in your mouth. It was served with vibrant pickled radish, fresh three-colored corn tortillas, rice and beans, and a fiery charred habanero garlic sauce.

No meal is complete without a sweet treat. I indulged in the Isla Bonita, a warm, sticky date cake served with luscious Mexican vanilla ice cream, cardamom crumble, and a delightful toasted coconut caramel sauce. It was rich without being heavy, sweet but balanced, and full of unexpected textures.

Dining at Akasha is more than just enjoying a delicious meal; it is an opportunity to experience Belize through food, artfully prepared and passionately served.

If you find yourself in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, make a reservation at Akasha. Whether you are a seasoned foodie or enjoy a great meal in a beautiful setting, Akasha offers an evening filled with unforgettable flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and warm hospitality. For reservations, please get in touch with phone number +501 612-0144 or email [email protected]. Complimentary boat transfer is available.

