BTB Reports 7.3% Decline in Overnight Visitors in the Last Two Months

Belize’s tourism sector has experienced a notable downturn in overnight arrivals during April and May. According to the latest statistics released by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) on their “Tourism Performance Dashboard,” the figures show a concerning trend. The most striking data point comes from May 2025, which recorded 41,074 overnight visitor arrivals, a 7.3% decrease compared to May 2024, when arrivals stood at 44,313.

The decline is particularly significant given the strong performance earlier in the year, with each recording over 58,000 arrivals per month from January through March. April also reflected a downward trend, with 49,107 overnight arrivals. While higher than May’s figure, it still marks a steep drop from March’s 64,741 arrivals, a nearly 24% decrease. This seasonal dip is more pronounced than in previous years and has raised concerns among stakeholders in Belize’s hospitality and tourism industries.

BTIA President for San Pedro, Melanie Paz, shared her thoughts in an interview. “We didn’t expect Easter to be so slow for everyone this year, and that affected everyone financially. There are a couple of factors I believe have affected not only Belize but also globally. I believe that the policies of US President Donald Trump have a lot to do with it. I believe that US citizens are holding on to their money due to the current uncertainty in their economy. Another issue we faced was the Government of Belize declaring a state of emergency, which, of course, went viral on social media and affected us. I spoke to BTB regarding that, and they have since removed it. People would realize when they hear state of emergency in Belize if it’s just the city or the entire country.”

The United States remains Belize’s largest source market, accounting for 68.5% of overnight visitors in May 2025. However, the decline was felt across all major regions. U.S. arrivals fell from 30,894 in April to 28,828 in May. European arrivals dropped significantly, from 5,699 to 3,178 over the same period. Canadian and other markets also registered declines.

“It’s a global thing, not just Belize and San Pedro, but even Mexico is reporting the same thing. Additionally, we have issues with the Sargassum. There are restaurants in Mexico that have experienced a 90% decrease in tourism due to the Sargassum. These are the major factors affecting us,” Paz explained.

The Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) remained the dominant gateway, handling 77.1% of all overnight arrivals in May. However, visitor numbers through all major entry points, air, land, and sea, declined in line with the overall trend. Industry experts attribute the downturn to a mix of factors, including increased regional competition, shifting travel behaviors, and economic uncertainty in key source markets.

The Belize Tourism Board is reportedly reviewing its marketing strategies and considering new incentives to attract overnight visitors during the traditionally slower months.

While year-to-date figures for 2025 remain relatively strong, the sharp declines in April and May underscore the need for adaptive strategies to sustain momentum. Hoteliers and tour operators are launching promotional campaigns and remain hopeful that the upcoming summer travel season will help reverse the recent decline in tourism.